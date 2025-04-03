How To Watch Stephen King's Latest Horror Adaptation The Monkey At Home
The hard truth is that everybody dies, and that's messed up.
If you didn't know who director Osgood Perkins was before last summer, you almost certainly do now. "Longlegs" was one of the biggest horror sensations of 2024 on account of its bizarre psychological thrills and ingenious marketing campaign. Perkins already had his next horror movie ready to go less than a year later with his adaptation of the Stephen King short story, "The Monkey," which can be found in the author's anthology book "Skeleton Crew."
Where King's story goes for straight horror, Perkins' film takes on a much more darkly comedic tone that plays into the absurdities of a toy monkey signaling someone's imminent painful death. /Film's Jeremy Mathai, in his mixed review of "The Monkey," lauded the elaborate deaths, but found the rest of the film lacking, and I very much agree with him.
Perkins' gory follow-up definitely appeared up my alley because I'm a sucker for the kind of sicko gallows humor in which a lot of bizarre deaths transpire, yet "The Monkey" sadly can't focus its absurdity into anything balanced or meaningful. But despite our misgivings, there's still some fun to be had with the bloody set pieces — and soon you'll have your own opportunity to experience the film for yourself from the comfort of your home.
The Monkey is coming to PVOD and Blu-ray
"The Monkey" will be drumming its way onto most video on demand streaming platforms on April 4, 2025, where you'll be able to rent or purchase the film. The current 4K UHD purchase price comes out to $24.99 on Amazon Prime, AppleTV+, and Fandango. But if you're a physical media person who needs to add the film to your Stephen King collection, you'll have to wait a little longer; "The Monkey" will eventually be made available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting June 24, 2025.
In "The Monkey," the titular menace causes trouble for whoever twists the key in its back. Once you do, someone somewhere dies whenever the haunted toy believes it should happen. Its reign of terror follows young Hal and Bill Shelburn (both played by Christian Convery) over 25 years, forcing their adult selves (both played by Theo James) to reckon with the random assortment of deaths that keep happening all around them.
I suppose a loosely structured film that comes alive through an explosive string of deaths, followed by the continued banality of existence, is kind of the point of Perkins' approach to "The Monkey." But I'd argue that the "Final Destination" movies have a better grasp on presenting unavoidable death with more meaningful characters. Well, most of them at least. But who knows? You'll probably have a better experience than I did. Just don't turn the key. Never turn the key.