How To Watch Stephen King's Latest Horror Adaptation The Monkey At Home

The hard truth is that everybody dies, and that's messed up.

If you didn't know who director Osgood Perkins was before last summer, you almost certainly do now. "Longlegs" was one of the biggest horror sensations of 2024 on account of its bizarre psychological thrills and ingenious marketing campaign. Perkins already had his next horror movie ready to go less than a year later with his adaptation of the Stephen King short story, "The Monkey," which can be found in the author's anthology book "Skeleton Crew."

Advertisement

Where King's story goes for straight horror, Perkins' film takes on a much more darkly comedic tone that plays into the absurdities of a toy monkey signaling someone's imminent painful death. /Film's Jeremy Mathai, in his mixed review of "The Monkey," lauded the elaborate deaths, but found the rest of the film lacking, and I very much agree with him.

Perkins' gory follow-up definitely appeared up my alley because I'm a sucker for the kind of sicko gallows humor in which a lot of bizarre deaths transpire, yet "The Monkey" sadly can't focus its absurdity into anything balanced or meaningful. But despite our misgivings, there's still some fun to be had with the bloody set pieces — and soon you'll have your own opportunity to experience the film for yourself from the comfort of your home.

Advertisement