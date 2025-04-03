Why The White Lotus Composer Won't Return For Season 4
Sad news for anyone who loves to tongue trill along with the music of "The White Lotus": Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, the composer of HBO's addictive satire of wealth and whiteness, "The White Lotus," has told The New York Times in an interview that he will not be returning for season 4. There was already some fandom debate regarding the music for season 3, where Tapia de Veer's score that was used in season 1 and updated for season 2 was scrapped for something completely different at the start of the third season. The composer said the change was at the behest of show creator Mike White, who was envisioning something more like "background music ... a song that is more like something you would listen to in Ibiza, in some clubby place with a chill, sexy vibe." This meant replacing the catchy albeit unsettling trill sounds (or the "ooh-loo-loo-loos" for those who prefer phonetics) with the season 3 theme.
Tapia de Veer said that this conflict wasn't the first time he and White had clashes of creativity. He confessed that the strife dates back to season 1 before being exacerbated with season 3 (check out my review of the series here). "I texted the producer, and I told him that it would be great to, at some point, give them the longer version with the 'ooh-loo-loo-loos,' because people will explode if they realize that it was going there anyway," Tapia de Veer explained in the interview. "He thought it was a good idea. But then Mike cut that — he wasn't happy about that." This is fascinating because earlier this season, Tapia de Veer defended his new music, but now it seems like the decision wasn't his to make.
The composer continued, "I mean, at that point, we already had our last fight forever, I think. So he was just saying no to anything." As of publication, HBO has not released any official statement on the matter.
The plot thickens behind the scenes of The White Lotus
Cristóbal Tapia de Veer didn't hold back in his interview with The Times, confessing that he planned on waiting to tell Mike White about his pending exit as long as possible. "I announced to the team a few months ago that I was not coming back, that I was leaving," Tapia de Veer explained. "I didn't tell Mike for various reasons; I wanted to tell him just at the end for the shock and whatever. Except I told the whole editorial team, music editor, producer, and all that, but I didn't think that they were going to tell him. At some point, he heard about that." This interpersonal conflict isn't the only controversy to press up against "The White Lotus" season 3, as Duke University has been vocally critical of Jason Isaacs' character Timothy wearing Duke apparel without getting clearance from the educational institution.
There's no word yet on what the plan will be for the music of "The White Lotus" season 4. It can be assumed, however, that the sound will once again be different and likely representative of whatever new location White plans to send a talented roster of beloved actors just to make their characters miserable in paradise. If you're missing the disturbing yet dulcet sounds of "The White Lotus" seasons 1 and 2, Tapia de Veer recently uploaded his original idea for season 3 on his personal YouTube channel.
"The White Lotus" is currently streaming on Max.