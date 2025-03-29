A Real-Life University Is Furious With The White Lotus

This article contains a discussion of suicide.

Throughout season 3 of "The White Lotus," the Thailand-based installment of Mike White's anthology series, Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) has been going through it. Upon conversing with his former business partner Kenny (Ke Huy Quan) in the season's first two episodes, the North Carolina-based businessman finds out that the myriad of professional crimes he's committed — which include money laundering and bribery — have come to light and that, back home, the FBI is gleefully raiding his office and seizing his assets. So, what does any of this have to do with Duke University, and why is the school so mad about "The White Lotus" right now?

In an article in The New York Times, the school's vice president for communications, Frank Tramble, told the outlet via email that the school didn't authorize any of the references regarding it on "The White Lotus," and its head honchos definitely aren't thrilled that Timothy keeps wearing a shirt with the school's logo as he fantasizes about taking his own life with a gun he pilfered from the hotel's security team. "Duke appreciates artistic expression and creative storytelling," Tramble remarked, "but characters' prominently wearing apparel bearing Duke's federally registered trademarks creates confusion and mistakenly suggests an endorsement or affiliation where none exists." He also said that White's series "not only uses our brand without permission, but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far."

