The White Lotus Season 3's New Intro Music Explained By Composer

Get off the boat and turn around if you haven't watched the first two episodes of season 3 of "The White Lotus" — light spoilers lie ahead!

When season 3 of "The White Lotus" premiered on February 16, fans probably noticed that the theme song was ... really different. The same composer, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, has worked on all three seasons of Mike White's juicy HBO anthology series, but he's changed up the theme for each installment. Season 1, set in Hawai'i, featured a theme called (appropriately) "Aloha!" Season 2, which was set on the Italian isle of Sicily, got its own tune, "Renaissance" — which was pretty universally adored by fans — and now, we've got "Enlightenment," the season 3 theme that fits the installment's new setting, Thailand. So what was his inspiration for "Enlightenment?" Tiktok and cat sounds.

According to an article in Variety, Tapia de Veer was influenced by some unlikely sources for the show's third season. "I hear interesting things in TikTok or YouTube sometimes," Tapia de Veer told the outlet. "I think that the best song I heard in the last few years that I can remember is people harmonizing to a cat on TikTok. There's a cat, and somebody put some piano and then some girls started harmonizing, and then there's all these versions harmonizing this cat, it's super moving and so spontaneous and fresh that this is grabbing a lot more my attention than super-produced pop music."

Basically, Tapia de Veer's take on the whole thing is that he's rarely surprised by pop music anymore, but people harmonizing with cats on TikTok felt new to him. "I'm a fan of pop music, but it feels like it's been a while that I feel like something has surprised me," the composer clarified. "So I've been looking a lot into these eight-second bits of music that people [are] putting together and harmonizing a cat or stupid, silliest things. To me, it's like a gold mine, it's just moving to me. It feels like you are actually in contact with a person."