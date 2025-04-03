Daredevil #20 Begins A New Adventure As The Hero Recovers From A Mortal Sin [Exclusive]

"Daredevil: Born Again" returned Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to TV screens. The series opened on a tragic note as he lost a close friend to sharpshooting villain Bullseye (Wilson Bethel).

In the current run of "Daredevil" at Marvel Comics, writer Saladin Ahmed recently had Matt face a similar choice regarding Bullseye. Previous "Daredevil" writer Chip Zdarsky ended his run with an amnesiac Matt becoming a priest. Ahmed picked up from there, but Matt was always going to go back to being Daredevil — he was back in the costume before the end of issue 1! What prompted that?

At the end of Zdarsky's run, Matt literally went to Hell and back, and something came with him. In a turn right out of "Fullmetal Alchemist," Daredevil has been fighting demons, each embodying one of the seven deadly sins. The story included in issue #19 with the sin that's strongest in Matt; not Pride, but Wrath. The Wrath demon abducted both Bullseye, Matt's worst enemy, and Foggy Nelson, his best friend, and made him choose which one would live. Without even hesitating, Matt chose Foggy. Bullseye fell to his doom, and Wrath slinked away satisfied because anger and violence will always have a hold on Matt Murdock (just look at "Born Again" episode 2).

Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of "Daredevil" #20 with /Film. Ahmed is still writing, but the issue is presenting itself as a soft reset. Matt, awash in his usual self-inflicted guilt, has switched over to his black Daredevil costume.

The synopsis reads:

"ALL-NEW STORY ARC, ALL-NEW ENEMY! After the harrowing events of 'DAREDEVIL' #19, Matt Murdock is more alone than ever before — but he's still has managed to find some comfort in the arms of a long-lost love! This, while a dangerous new enemy threatens to attack Hell's Kitchen ... FROM THE INSIDE OUT!"

See the cover, drawn by John Romita Jr., below. It features Matt getting comfortable with one of his (many) exes, Nyla Skin.