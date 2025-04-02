The Best Anime Of The Winter 2025 Season (And Where You Can Stream It)

(Welcome to I Didn't Know What Seasonal Anime to Watch, So I Asked /Film for Help and They Gave Me a List, a regular column dedicated to helping our readers choose what anime shows to watch each season.)

The winter anime season tends to be a rather underrated one. More often than not, the big profile shows are released either in the fall or in the spring, with the longer series carrying over to the winter and summer (overshadowing new releases in the process).

And yet, there are plenty of great anime shows that either premiere or return every winter. 2025 is no exception, with its offerings including a leftover from last season that also deserves to be in the conversation. Why? Because it's simply an unsung masterpiece that everyone should watch.

Overall, the Winter 2025 anime lineup included dozens of new isekai, anticipated follow ups to favorites from years past, big-budget adaptations of popular manga, and more. We also got a continuation of one of the strangest recent anime trends: the "Super Sentai" (or "Power Rangers") genre mash-up parody. There was something for everyone this winter, whether you prefer comedy, action, romance, mystery, or even poignant dramas about religion and science.

Let's get right down to it: Here are the best anime shows the Winter 2025 season had to offer.