The Best Anime Of The Spring 2024 Season (And Where You Can Stream It)

(Welcome to I Didn't Know What Seasonal Anime to Watch, So I Asked /Film for Help and They Gave Me a List, a regular column dedicated to helping our readers choose what anime shows to watch each season.)

We are halfway through the year, which means halfway through the approximately trillion anime airing in 2024. After the year started with some stellar premieres as well as returning champions, the spring anime season arrived with some stunning adaptations. There were anticipated high-profile shows that met expectations, as well as hidden gems that stood out from the crowd with creativity, great scripts, and distinct animation. Whether you're a fan of kaiju, court dramas, or you're just looking for a show to relax with over a cocktail as you ponder the craft of bartending, there's something for you on this list.

Before the summer fully kicks in, let's look back at the best the spring 2024 anime season had to offer.

First, a special shout-out to two ongoing shows that left a mark (there simply were too many good new shows to do a repeat of last season). "One Piece" continues to do wonderful things with Egghead Island, providing some of the best animation the series has seen in its 30 years. Meanwhile, "Delicious in Dungeon" season 1 ended its run as one of the best fantasy anime of all time, complete with a phenomenal tonal shift reminiscent of the original "Predator" that saw the silly fantasy cooking show evolve into a high fantasy epic and a grand quest to fight an evil mage (with enough world-building and lore to satisfy fans of Tolkien's Legendarium).