The Best Anime Of The Winter 2024 Season (And Where You Can Stream It)

First of all, yes, I am only now including "One Piece" before I am fully caught up with this legendary anime. Luckily for me, this is the best time to be watching the show, because the Egghead arc is the best the "One Piece" anime has ever been. Granted, Wano had some incredible moments and visual flourishes, but it's only with Egghead that "One Piece" has finally reached the consistent heights that manga readers have always known this story to be capable of.

A big part of this is that "One Piece" now has good pacing free of filler, which lets the character work, metric tons of reveals, and stunning visuals shine even brighter. The arc takes place on a futuristic island that is home to the renowned Dr. Vegapunk, whom we've heard about for over a decade. It is still early in the arc, but Egghead feels like a concentrated "One Piece," with everything that makes the show so beloved and special distilled into each new episode.

We're seeing the arc delivering huge lore reveal after huge lore reveal, changing the anime's world every 15 minutes without making it feel forced. There are even callbacks to the first story arc of the anime, an anticipated fight between hugely popular (and hated) characters, fantastic work reminiscent of early "One Piece" when the characters could just hang out, and much more. The arc also shows why Eiichiro Oda is so great at worldbuilding, with Egghead feeling completely different and unique from any other location. As an adaptation, the anime is even adding to and reworking the manga to improve certain aspects. So far, this is shaping out to be one of the best arcs in "One Piece."

"One Piece" is streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.