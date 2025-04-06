Does Young Sheldon Cooper Say Bazinga? Here's How The Character Got His Catchphrase

Even if you've never seen an episode of "The Big Bang Theory," you probably know the catchphrase of its standout character Sheldon (Jim Parsons): "Bazinga!" First coined by Sheldon in season 2, he says "Bazinga!" to make clear he's telling a joke. (His jokes are so bad that the other characters often can't tell when he's making one.)

Sheldon doesn't actually say the word that much in the show (in fact, he doesn't utter it at all in seasons 6 and 7), but WarnerMedia sure didn't hesitate to trademark the catchphrase as soon as they realized it was becoming popular in real life. You can find "Bazinga!" featured heavily on "Big Bang Theory" T-shirts, posters, memes, and all sorts of fandom merchandise. When another show is doing a parody of "The Big Bang Theory," they'll likely make sure to give its Sheldon stand-in a chance to say the line.

"Bazinga!" might not be as cool a catchphrase as "How you doing?" from "Friends" or "D'oh!" from the "The Simpsons" (which had a surprising origin), but at least it was less annoying than "Duh!" in "Full House." Nor is the phrase as drawn out and obnoxious as Larry David's "Pretty, pretty, pretty good." No offense to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" fans, but I have to mute the show whenever Larry starts saying that line. (I'll unmute it ten seconds later when he finally finishes it.)

"The Big Bang Theory" prequel series "Young Sheldon" provides an explanation for how Sheldon came up with the catchphrase. In season 2, episode 10, "A Stunted Childhood and a Can of Fancy Mixed Nuts," young Sheldon sees a stand for novelty company called Bazinga. The company sells a bunch of prank items like fake chewing gum packs and whoopee cushions. The slogan on the stand reads, "If it's funny, it's a Bazinga!" and Sheldon takes the advice a little too seriously.