Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Disagrees With One Missy Finale Complaint

It's hard being the middle child, even if you're technically the youngest. Missy (Raegan Revord) may be younger than Sheldon by a grand two minutes, but given Sheldon's general emotional immaturity taking up so much of the family's attention, it's always felt like Missy was the middle child. While her older brother was off getting a 29-year-old woman pregnant while he was only 17 and her younger brother was heading off to college at 11 years old, the normal and unexciting Missy has often been forgotten by both her mother and father.

Sure, this is perhaps the most understandable case of middle-child neglect we've ever seen, but it's still gotta sting for Missy, who was even ignored a little in the series finale. With her father dead, her mother deep in grief, and her brothers moving away, Missy doesn't seem to have many people in her life she can talk to about her problems.

Lance Barber, who plays the Cooper patriarch George Sr., spoke in a 2024 interview about the treatment of Missy in the show's final episodes. "I don't know if she was overlooked ... I think that plays out well for cultural expectations of the girl for the 'overlooked' girl," he said. "It was intentional that her journey was as it was, and it's nice to see that it's going to continue for Raegan on 'Georgie & Mandy' and just grow deeper. We also know Missy's history, and this just gives it more gravitas, more depth, and layers to who she becomes and why." As painful as it may have been for viewers, it was par for the course for Missy.