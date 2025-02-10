The Young Sheldon Character Who Was Only Supposed To Appear In One Episode

Only six "Young Sheldon" actors appeared in every single episode of "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off, all of them Cooper family members. However, some eventual series regulars might have graced more episodes if they weren't originally imagined as bit-part players. Emily Osment, who played Mandy McAllister in the sitcom, was first introduced in season 5 as a fleeting romantic interest for Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan), but it seems that the show's creators took an immediate liking to the star.

During a conversation with People, Osment recalled receiving a phone call from "Young Sheldon's" creators, informing her that she was being brought in for the "A Lock-In, a Weather Girl and a Disgusting Habit" episode. The actor was happy about having the opportunity to work with Chuck Lorre, but she didn't expect her appearance to result in a more meaningful role:

"I was just supposed to do one guest star appearance. That was my deal. It was one episode, and then they brought me back for two more, and then they brought me back for seven more. Then they brought me on as a regular."

The decision paid off, as Osment's involvement ultimately led to Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland creating another hit show set in the "Big Bang Theory" universe. Not only that, but Osment is a key part of that spin-off.