The Young Sheldon Character Who Was Only Supposed To Appear In One Episode
Only six "Young Sheldon" actors appeared in every single episode of "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off, all of them Cooper family members. However, some eventual series regulars might have graced more episodes if they weren't originally imagined as bit-part players. Emily Osment, who played Mandy McAllister in the sitcom, was first introduced in season 5 as a fleeting romantic interest for Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan), but it seems that the show's creators took an immediate liking to the star.
During a conversation with People, Osment recalled receiving a phone call from "Young Sheldon's" creators, informing her that she was being brought in for the "A Lock-In, a Weather Girl and a Disgusting Habit" episode. The actor was happy about having the opportunity to work with Chuck Lorre, but she didn't expect her appearance to result in a more meaningful role:
"I was just supposed to do one guest star appearance. That was my deal. It was one episode, and then they brought me back for two more, and then they brought me back for seven more. Then they brought me on as a regular."
The decision paid off, as Osment's involvement ultimately led to Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland creating another hit show set in the "Big Bang Theory" universe. Not only that, but Osment is a key part of that spin-off.
Emily Osment is thankful for Chuck Lorre
After "Young Sheldon" ended, Emily Osment returned as a leading cast member in "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," a spin-off that chronicles the titular couple in the early days as parents and newlyweds. That said, Osment has been one of Chuck Lorre's go-to performers for years, and she told The Los Angeles Times that she owes a lot to the prolific showrunner, noting that he writes strong roles for women in an industry where they are difficult to come by.
"I'm fortunate for people like Chuck Lorre, who — I did the math this morning — I've been working with ... for 14 years, and he has wonderful stories for women, and that's hard to come by. I was 18, and I remember we shot on Friday nights on 'Two and a Half Men' and that was the first time working with him. And then 'Mom,' 'The Kominsky Method,' 'Young Sheldon' and now 'Georgie & Mandy.'"
The success of "Young Sheldon" and "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" has also inspired the franchise to keep expanding. In 2024, it was reported that three "The Big Bang Theory" actors are returning for another spin-off for Max, which will focus on some of the show's most beloved supporting characters. However, it remains to be seen if any future one-off guest stars enjoy a similar trajectory to that of Osment, who has established herself as a face of the franchise.