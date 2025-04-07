Smallville Nearly Received A Justice League Spin-Off Series

"Smallville" ran for 10 seasons, but its impact can't be measured only by how long it stayed on the air. The CW's Arrowverse doesn't exist without "Smallville." Now, "Arrow" did not share a continuity with "Smallville" and it recast its Oliver Queen (Justin Hartley played him on "Smallville," Stephen Amell took the lead on "Arrow"). But still, even without "Arrow" being a proper "Smallville" spin-off, The CW greenlighting a Green Arrow show clearly happened because "Smallville" had introduced the character to their audience.

But there could've been a Green Arrow-led TV series much sooner, one starring Justin Hartley. During "Smallville" season 6, writer Steven DeKnight was working on a Justice League spin-off.

Beginning in season 4 of "Smallville," Clark Kent (Tom Welling) slowly begins meeting other DC superheroes. In "Run," it's Bart Allen/Impulse (Kyle Gallner). Season 5 had Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Alan Ritchson) in "Aqua" and then Victor Stone/Cyborg (Lee Thompson Young) in, well, "Cyborg." Then season 6 brought in Green Arrow (Hartley) as a recurring character.

That culminated in "Smallville" season 6, episode 11, "Justice" (written by DeKnight). Bringing back Bart, Arthur, and Victor, the episode revealed that after they'd left Smallville, they'd all crossed paths with Oliver. He brought them together as a league to fight against Lex Luthor's (Michael Rosebaum) 33.1 human experimentation program. (Green Arrow was the ringleader because WB had barred Batman from appearing on "Smallville," to Tom Welling's lasting regret.)

"Justice" wasn't just a guest star reunion, it was a backdoor pilot. In the "Smallville: The Official Companion Season 6" book, DeKnight says the original plan was that Oliver and his team would return in the "Smallville" season 6 finale, leading into their own show. That series never happened, but what would that show have been like?