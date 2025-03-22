A Rejected Batman: The Animated Series Episode Would Have Brought A Beloved DC Hero To Gotham

For an animated show that represents one of the most uncompromising artistic visions ever produced for children's TV, "Batman: The Animated Series" sure had to jump through a lot of hoops for its network. Fox censorship meant there were nine things "Batman: The Animated Series" couldn't do, though the writers frequently found ways of circumventing the network's dictates, such as when "The New Batman Adventures" (as the show was later renamed) used Scarecrow to pull one over on the censors.

It's a testament to the talent of the writers, artists, and voice actors that they were able to make such a seminal piece of work in "B:TAS" despite being somewhat hindered in their mission to tell more mature stories. Often, however, the writers were extremely hampered in their efforts to craft particular storylines. After all, it wasn't just the censors to which the team were beholden. As with any show, they also had to take notes from the network, and quite often, that meant rearranging their initial plans to incorporate Fox's ideas about how to keep the series popular among kids.

The character of Robin is a good example. First appearing in the season 1 episode "Fear of Victory," Dick Grayson shows up quite abruptly in the series' continuity, before having his origin story told several episodes later in "Robin's Reckoning" Parts I and II — an example of Fox censorship actually leading to one of the best episodes of "Batman: The Animated Series," and an Emmy win for the show. Before the 65 episodes of season 1 had aired, Fox renewed the show for a second season of 20 episodes, but with one major caveat: The show had to feature more Robin.

Whether that seems like a good decision or not will depend on your personal feelings about the character. But it did directly lead to one particular storyline being scrapped, which would have featured a beloved DC hero.