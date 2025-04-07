Why The Walking Dead Killed Off Chandler Riggs' Carl Grimes

"The Walking Dead" was a pretty bleak show, one that constantly killed off characters in brutal, gruesome ways. It was a show filled with monologues about how humanity is doomed to suffer. But there was one constant source of hope throughout the series that a lot of fans took for granted: trusty young Carl (Chandler Riggs), who represented a new generation of survivors who would grow up and take charge.

Whereas Rick's generation grew up in comfort only to be tossed suddenly into hell, Carl's generation was growing up in hell and would live to see society rebuild itself. While most of the other young characters on the show went mad and/or died tragically, Carl managed to keep his wits about for nearly eight whole seasons. As bad as things got, even as the group stumbled across cannibals and dictators, Carl's development into a tough, courageous young man offered a lot of promise for the world's future.

And then "The Walking Dead" killed him off in season 8. In the mid-season finale, "How It's Gotta Be," Carl revealed to Rick a walker bite on his torso that he got in a previous, seemingly throwaway scene. Or, as Chandler Riggs would describe it on Twitter afterward, "When u spend like 3 years in the apocalypse but die bc you tripped and fell."

Carl's death, which was inevitable after the bite reveal in the season 8a finale, was not concluded until the season 8b premiere, "Honor," where Carl shoots himself in the head to avoid turning into a walker. The episode was not well received by fans. They thought the show was descending into full-blown misery porn, and they wondered what the point was in all of Carl's moody teen storylines if it didn't lead somewhere satisfying. Comic Carl (who survives the whole thing) has his best arc in the Whisperers storyline, which the show hadn't done yet. Why kill him off before he could truly get his time to shine?