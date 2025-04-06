Severance's Creator Knows The Gemma Episode Is Similar To This Canceled Sci-Fi Gem

This article contains spoilers for "Severance."

Praise Kier! Dichen Lachman is finally getting her time in the spotlight. Like so many other Australian actors that ultimately made the jump to Hollywood, Lachman cut her teeth on the perennial Aussie soap opera "Neighbors." Yet, despite having since become a prolific veteran of American television, she's been curiously wasted in blink-and-you'll-miss-them roles in tentpoles like "Jurassic World Dominion" and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." Thankfully, that's not the case with "Severance," Dan Erickson's engrossingly trippy sci-fi series about modern corporations and their never-ending search for new ways to exploit their workers.

Speaking of the devil, the nefarious biotech giant Lumon Industries and its "severing" tech took on whole new shades of disturbing in "Severance" season 2, especially when it came to Lachman's character ... or, should we say, characters. As you may recall, the actor made her debut on the series as Ms. Casey. With her almost ethereal manner and patience, the Lumon wellness counselor is ideally suited for dealing with the company's childlike innies, i.e. the personalities of Lumon's "severed" employees that know nothing of life outside of their job. In time, though, it came to light that Ms. Casey herself is actually the innie of one Gemma Scout, the believed-dead wife of tormented Lumon employee Mark Scout (Adam Scott).

Things took an even more troubling turn in season 2's "Chikhai Bardo." There, we learned that Lumon has not only created multiple innies for Gemma, but has also been essentially holding her prisoner as it subjects her various innies to painful experiments designed to test the limits of the severing technology. Of course, if you're a longtime Lachman fan, the idea of her basically playing several individuals inhabiting the same body will ring a bell, as Erickson is all too aware.