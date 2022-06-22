Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood On How Dolores Is An Imperfect Hero For Our Times

This piece discusses sexual assault and domestic abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Dolores Abernathy, the sweet farmer's daughter on "Westworld," undergoes an incredible metamorphosis over the course of the series. In the beginning, she's just another prop in the Westworld park, though she is developing feelings and thoughts of her own. She is victimized repeatedly, both at the hands of total strangers and by those who have promised to love and protect her, and eventually, something in her awakens and she refuses to be a victim any longer. Dolores became a powerful though flawed heroine for survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse. She survived the unimaginable over and over again, only to rise and become mightier than any of her abusers. It's an experience that actor and activist Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores, sadly knows all too well.

I had the honor of attending a roundtable press conference with Wood to promote "Westworld" season 4, and wanted to ask her a question that I had held near to my heart since season 1. Wood has been an inspiration of mine since I was young, but her portrayal of Dolores and her real-life activism made her something more in my adulthood. Reliving the pain of trauma in therapy can be challenging enough, so I couldn't imagine "reliving" similarly painful experiences as a performer, even if it goes on to inspire other survivors everywhere. Wood has a way of looking at things that helps keep her going, however, and it mirrors Dolores' own hopeful vision.