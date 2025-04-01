Why Jim Carrey Backed Out Of A Poorly Received Episode Of The Simpsons

"Simpsons Tall Tales" was conceived as somewhat of a follow-up to the well-received 1999 episode "Simpsons Bible Stories," which similarly featured short stories starring the Simpsons family. Sadly, "Tall Tales" wasn't quite as well received, with viewers generally feeling as though it didn't live up to previous anthology episodes (as evidenced by the low IMDb) rating, while reviewers felt similarly underwhelmed. Writing for DVD Movie Guide Colin Jacobson claimed the three-story structure "doesn't really fly here" while DVD Talk's Casey Burchby was even less forgiving, writing, "It's understandable that after 11 years, a show might have trouble continuing to come up with original material for the same five characters, but the anthology episodes come across as rather transparent attempts to avoid that challenge."

Advertisement

It wasn't a complete disaster, but "Simpsons Tall Tales" was just the beginning of what would be an increasingly obvious drop in quality for the series. Could Jim Carrey have made it any better? Perhaps. During the DVD commentary track for "Simpsons Tall Tales" executive producer and showrunner Mike Scully said, "We were actually talking to Jim Carrey about doing it because he had wanted to do it and we couldn't work it out with his schedule at the time. But Hank wound up doing it and did a great job."

At the time "Simpsons Tall Tales" was being produced (2000/2001) Carrey had begun filming romantic drama "The Majestic" and was gearing up to promote "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Between these two commitments, it seems Carrey simply didn't have time to voice the hobo in "Simpsons Tall Tales." Considering it was a small part, however, I'm not sure it would have done much to elevate the episode, though it surely wouldn't have been one of the worst cameos on "The Simpsons" history, and it would have been nice for the comedy legend to have been immortalized in the series before it fully jumped the shark.

Advertisement

Carrey was referenced elsewhere in the show, however. In the previous season, Homer actually ripped up the script to Carrey's "The Cable Guy" for "nearly wrecking" the actor's career and in season 6 a future version of Lisa and her love, Hugh Parkfield, go to the theater to watch "40 classic films starring Jim Carrey." Alas, even in the years following "Simpsons Tall Tales," the now legendary actor never actually lent his voice to the show.