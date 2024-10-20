The Simpsons Season 3's Banned Michael Jackson Episode, Explained

With any TV show that goes on for thirty-six years and counting, there will inevitably be something from an early episode that comes back around to haunt it. The "South Park" showrunners have written entire episodes apologizing for poorly-aged takes they gave in their early years, while "Family Guy" has had their characters outright say that they're now "phasing out the gay jokes" that were all too common in their early seasons.

Meanwhile, "The Simpsons" ended up the center of a national conversation around 2020 about the ethics of having white voice actors play non-white cartoon characters, leading to the show giving Dr. Hibbert a new voice actor who unfortunately couldn't quite pull off the character's trademark laugh. They've also quietly phased Apu out of the show entirely, after comedian Hari Kondabolu sparked a nationwide discussion over the character's legacy as one of the only Indian characters so many Americans were familiar with for decades. The fandom debate around both these issues is ongoing, and it's still messy and heated to say the least.

One of the show's biggest apologies, however, is something that doesn't seem to be talked about quite as often among the fans: the erasure of season 3's "Stark Raving Dad." In 2019, the streaming service Disney+ quietly pulled the episode from its platform, and the "Simpsons" producers chose to pull the episode out of syndication. This was in response to the growing allegations that the episode's main guest star, Michael Jackson, had molested multiple children.

Although Jackson had died ten years earlier and was never found guilty in a court of law, the HBO documentary film "Leaving Neverland" in 2019 brought a lot of the allegations against him back into the public eye, and they looked pretty damning. Executive producer James L Brooks described banning "Stark Raving Dad" as "the only choice to make," and added, "I'm against book-burning of any kind. But this is our book, and we're allowed to take out a chapter."