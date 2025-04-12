Bones Star Emily Deschanel Directed One Of The Show's Most Important Episodes

Making the jump to director in after a full 11 seasons of "Bones" may seem odd, but not only did it give Emily Deschanel the chance to become extremely comfortable with how the series functioned behind-the-scenes, she was actually supposed to direct an episode much earlier on in the show's run. Back in 2010, the actor told Give Me My Remote that she would be making her directorial debut in season 6 of "Bones," and seemed incredibly eager to do so, telling the outlet, "I kept asking and asking and knocking on their doors and asking and shaming and everything, so I am going to direct this season."

Advertisement

Alas, her season 6 directing gig never materialized, with executive producer Stephen Nathan telling Give Me My Remote back in 2011, "It became a very complicated issue scheduling-wise and I think we want her to do it when she's fresh." Evidently a trip to Florida to shoot season 6 episode "The Finder" made scheduling Deschanel's directorial debut difficult, with Nathan adding, "It was a bit unfair to her and also a little bit to the show, because we would have had to write her out and we really didn't want to end the year with Emily being light in a few shows." Thankfully, Deschanel managed to direct an episode before "Bones" ended, even if it did take five more years for that to happen.

Interestingly enough, "The Hope in the Horror" remains Deschanel's one directing job, according to her IMDb page. While that might seem to suggest that the actor, who also co-produced "Bones" beginning with its third season, had a rough time in her one directing job, her comments to the Hollywood Reporter suggest otherwise. Speaking to the outlet in 2019, she said:

Advertisement

"Directing I really loved, and I'm very much interested in doing more of that in my life, but it takes up time. It depends on the time and finding the right project, because you don't want to spend all that time producing or directing something that isn't something you are completely passionate about. It's about finding the right project, and the right timing, with family and everything, I could do that again."

Thus far we're yet to see Deschanel direct again, but if the rumored reunion happens and we get a "Bones" season 13, perhaps that will change.