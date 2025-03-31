The Breaking Bad Scene That Made Bryan Cranston Break Down In Tears

What's the saddest moment in all of "Breaking Bad"? Some would say it's when Walt (Bryan Cranston) steals his infant daughter Holly away from his wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) in their big fight in "Ozymandias." Or maybe it's the follow-up episode where Walt wastes away alone in rural New Hampshire, dying from his returned cancer and struggling with all the damage he's caused to his family. (You can read our detailed interview with the showrunners and writers about how they cooked up the final season of "Breaking Bad" right here.)

But I'd argue that the show's saddest moment was the intense death of poor Jane (Krysten Ritter), a woman who seemed really cool before she relapsed, but then started spiraling hard along with Jesse (Aaron Paul). Jane often gets a lot of flak from fans for introducing Jesse to heroin or for blackmailing Walt, but she never would've done those things if Jesse hadn't knocked her off the wagon in the first place. Some viewers may not appreciate this, but Jesse sure does: His guilt and grief over Jane follows him throughout the rest of the show. It even haunts Walt too, despite his growing descent into evil.

Betsy Brandt, who played Marie Schrader in the series, revealed in a 2023 interview that Jane's death, when she overdoses from heroin while Walt stands beside her, refusing to help because he knows it'll be better for business if Jane is out of the picture and no longer the focus of Jesse's attention, was one of the hardest sequences for Bryan Cranston to film:

