Breaking Bad's Best Episode Director Was A Last Minute Decision

"Breaking Bad" is one of the best television shows ever made — that's it, that's the tweet (never post), as the saying goes.

Across 62 episodes following cancer-afflicted chemistry teacher turned meth kingpin Walter White/Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston), the show never lost its touch. The chapters that made up the series are just as strong as their sum. Normally on a long-running show, there'll be debate over what the best episode is. Not on "Breaking Bad" though — the consensus pick for best is season 5, episode 14 "Ozymandias," where Walter White's world at last comes tumbling down. (The title references the Percy Bysshe Shelley poem about an arrogant king now buried by the sands of time.)

There's underrated "Breaking Bad" episodes people will champion. Some might also cite bottle episode character study "Fly" (directed by future "Ozymandias" director Rian Johnson) or season 4 finale "Face-Off" as close seconds. But even fans of those episodes will often concede "Ozymandias" as towering work. For as much stock as you can put in IMDB rankings, "Ozymandias" has maintained a perfect 10/10 score for over a decade and remains the highest rated TV episode on the site.

The Ringer (which agrees on which "Breaking Bad" episode is the best) commemorated the fifth anniversary of "Ozymandias" in 2018 with an oral history of the episode. During his interview, Johnson said the offer to direct came "out of the blue" — him getting the job was a request from the episode's writer, Moira Walley-Beckett.