One Of The First Movies Released On DVD Was A '90s Disaster Classic

The advent of home video completely reshaped the movie business as we know it. Before VHS became prominent in the '80s, once a movie left theaters, the only way to capitalize on it later was occasional airings on TV, and there weren't even as many channels back then. The market was reinvented once again when DVDs were introduced in the mid-'90s, which made watching movies at home all the more convenient. "Be kind, rewind" was a thing of the past.

It may seem trite now, but DVD (aka Digital Video Disc) was revolutionary at the time. From easier access to better picture quality, and even special features, it was a game changer. But what was the first movie available for folks who picked up a DVD player? The most commonly accepted answer to that question is the '90s disaster movie classic "Twister."

Directed by Jon de Bont, the film centers on Jo Harding (Helen Hunt) and her ragtag team of students who are seeking to deploy a groundbreaking tornado data-gathering device conceived by her estranged husband, Bill (Bill Paxton). As the storm of the century approaches, she tells Bill that Dorothy is ready for testing just as they're trying to finalize their divorce. A shaky alliance is formed as they team up to try and make history. Dangerous blockbuster thrills ensue.

"Twister" was a smash hit in 1996 that redefined the summer movie season. In that way, it made it the perfect candidate to help launch this new home video format to the public in North America. It's worth noting that DVDs first took off in Japan before becoming commercially available in the U.S. in 1997, the year after "Twister" first touched down in theaters.