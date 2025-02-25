What Does DVD Stand For?

VHS was introduced into the world in the 1970s, but took off in the 1980s thanks to the manufacturer, JVC, sharing the tech it developed with multiple other manufacturers. Sony, who owned the VHS rival technology Betamax, didn't license out their tech as openly, allowing VHS to proliferate much more quickly. It also helped that VHS was cheaper for the consumer, and Betamax, while often said to be better than VHS, floundered.

VHS revolutionized both film and television, creating a booming market for film-hungry consumers. Classic films were now widely available for the first time, straight-to-video movies became a thing, and people could tape their favorite shows straight from the TV. Appointment viewing became a thing of the past. Ask any Gen-Xer, and they will happily tell you epic tales of VHS collections, the discovery of classics (or schlock), the fun of taping event TV, and the newfound access to porn. Some films are still only available on VHS.

Starting in 1996, though, VHS's rulership was supplanted rather quickly by the introduction of DVDs. DVDs offered superior picture and sound, taking full advantage of CRT TVs, and some of the then-new flat-screens on the market. They were smaller as well, taking up less space on a shelf, and many DVDs included ancillary materials like making-of documentaries and interviews, unique to the format. The age of optional audio commentary tracks began, and subtitles could now be switched on and off with ease. There was no reason not to upgrade.

DVD stands for Digital Versatile Disc, or Digital Video Disc. Toshiba, Sony, and Philips, some of the tech manufacturers, used the latter at first but switched to the more universal former when computer and video game manufacturers noted that they used DVDs for functions other than video.