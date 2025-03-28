Why The White Lotus Season 3 Replaced The Original Chloe Actress With Charlotte Le Bon

Don't hang out poolside with any beautiful and mysterious women if you're behind on "The White Lotus." This article contains spoilers for season 3 episode 6, "Denials."

Mike White's globe-trotting anthology series "The White Lotus" always assembles a group of rich weirdos to play in whatever international sandbox White chooses for each season, and in the current third season, those rich weirdos are causing trouble in Thailand at one of the fictional White Lotus hotels. One major character in season 3, Chloe, isn't actually a guest; she actually lives nearby with her boyfriend Gary, played by Jon Gries (who we, the audience, know as Greg Hunt, an evil guy from the show's first two seasons). Chloe is played by Charlotte Le Bon, a French Canadian actress and model, but that character was originally played by Francesca Corney, a Thai actress known for the Apple TV+ series "The Buccaneers."

This recasting was announced in March of 2024, nearly a full year before the series premiered, and though Deadline couldn't confirm why Corney was replaced, sources said that they were looking for a slightly older take on the character. Corney isn't the only actor to be replaced on "The White Lotus" season 3 — the minor character of Aleksei was originally played by Miloš Biković, but he was replaced after expressing public support for Russian president Vladimir Putin, and Julian Kostov ended up booking the part. Corney hasn't spoken publicly about her departure from "The White Lotus" aside from an Instagram post shortly after news broke that Le Bon would play the role, where she posted pictures of herself briefly on set in Thailand.

