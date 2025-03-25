The One Thing Jennifer Coolidge Hopes To See In The White Lotus Season 3

So, why does Jennifer Coolidge want Jon Gries' Greg to face justice for what he did to Tanya? Well, in the show's first season, the two meet at The White Lotus in Maui and immediately hit it off ... or so it seems. Greg manages to distract Tanya so much, in fact, that she completely bails on the hotel's spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and their entire business plan. Indeed, Tanya initially offers to help bankroll a wellness center run by Belinda, only to back out when she becomes infatuated with Greg.

By season 2, however, the now-married couple arrives in Sicily and are clearly in dire straits. Greg is mad at Tanya over just about everything, especially the idea that she brought her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) on the trip. (Tanya handles this by telling Portia to just, uh, hide from Greg all the time.) Early on in the season, he also tells her he has to go back to Denver. We get two major clues about Greg throughout the season: Tanya overhears him on the phone having a conversation that certainly seems like it's with a lover, and while she's in Quentin's massive palazzo, she spots a photo that definitely seems like it's one of Quentin and a much-younger Greg.

That's when the boat trip — aboard Quentin's boat, specifically — takes a turn. Tanya, alone with a group of Quentin's friends, finds a gun and a rope hidden on the boat and basically shoots her way through it, killing everyone on board. It definitely seems like she's going to survive, but when Tanya misjudges the jump into the dinghy, she hits her head and dies. Later, Meghann Fahy's fellow White Lotus guest, Daphne, discovers her body in the water near the hotel.

I should note here that, in a 2022 interview with The New York Times after the season 2 finale, Coolidge did do her very best to remain on the show. "You can't talk Mike White out of anything, really," she said of her character's death. "But whenever Mike was in a really good mood, and laughing about something, I'd go, like, 'I don't have to die, right?'" White confirmed this, saying, "Even when we were shooting the scene in the ocean where Daphne finds her body. She was like, 'Should we just do one take where I pull myself up on the shore? Just one?'" This is just to say that, if Coolidge had gotten her way, we wouldn't need to get justice for Tanya. She could have just flown to Thailand and dealt with Greg herself. Alas.