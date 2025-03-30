A Scrapped The Office Scene Revealed The Names Of Michael Scott's Children
If you're a fan of "The Office," chances are you've gone down the rewatch rabbit hole multiple times. In recent years especially, there's been an even bigger excuse to revisit the beloved series, which, according to IMDb, remains the best sitcom of all time: The actual stars of the series have also been revisiting the show. Kevin actor Brian Baumgartner kicked things off with his podcast "An Oral History of The Office" before launching "The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner," which featured extended, unedited interviews from his previous podcast. Then, Pam and Angela actors Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey gave us yet another excuse to return to Scranton with their "Office Ladies" podcast.
Altogether, this plethora of "Office" revisits has resulted in a goldmine of trivia and behind-the-scenes revelations, which have basically made it so no aspect of the series remains mysterious 12 years after it went off the air in 2013.
In 2024, the Office ladies managed to finish up their marathon rewatch, covering the series finale in October of that year in a two-part episode. As usual, the podcast episodes provided an impressively comprehensive breakdown of the final installment in two parts, revealing much about what went into wrapping up one of the greatest shows of the 21st century, including the names of Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) and Holly Flax's (Amy Ryan) children, which were evidently included in a scene that was never made it into the finale.
Michael's return to The Office was long-awaited
You don't have to be a superfan to know that "The Office" sort of lost its way after star Steve Carrell departed in season 7. While the show featured one of the great TV ensemble casts, Carell's Michael Scott held everything together in a way that no other character or actor could, and as the series tried various different configurations in the wake of Carell's departure, the quality noticeably dipped. That's part of the reason many fans were overjoyed to see Michael return in the final episode of "The Office."
Carell was convinced to come back for the "Office" finale simply by virtue of its plot, which saw Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and Angela (Angela Kinsey) get married. Titled "Finale," the episode aired on May 16, 2013 and featured a cameo from Carell, in which he surprised Dwight prior to the ceremony. We get plenty of banter between Carell and his former employees, including an especially heartfelt "That's what she said."
But we just missed out on some extra updates about Michael. The character left Scranton for Colorado in season 7, and it seems a scene that was written for the finale would have provided some insight into how his life had changed since his departure. Specifically, we would have learned that he and Holly had children and that they had been bestowed some unusual names courtesy of their enduringly goofy father.
On the "Office Ladies" episode which covered "Finale Part 2," the hosts fielded some fan questions, one of which began with "I find it hard to believe that Michael would not bring Holly to the wedding. Was this a scheduling conflict with Amy Ryan, who could not attend?" In response, Angela Kinsey explained that it was indeed a scheduling conflict that prevented Ryan from appearing in the episode, and that the actress was originally supposed to return. What's more, she would have been holding her and Michael's oddly-named twins.
Michael had two children with appropriately bizarre names
In the "Office Ladies" episode, Jenna Fischer went on to explain how there was a whole talking head scene written for the finale in which Holly would appear holding "Irish twins." After noting that this would have meant Michael would have reversed his third vasectomy following his relationship with Melora Hardin's Jan Levinson, Fischer revealed more about the unfilmed scene, explaining how Holly would have been talking to camera while Dwight and Michael danced together in the background. Reading the dialogue, Jenna Fisher said, "Holly says this: 'Life is good. We have two sons, Chebonshur and Lowshebin. Michael named them. He said it was based on the feeling he had when he first saw them.'"
It's a classic Michael move that reminds us of why he was such a beloved and integral part of the "Office" formula in the first place. After spelling out the names, Kinsey and Fischer noted how it made sense that only Michael came to the wedding, given he and Holly had two young children (they speculated that maybe they couldn't find child care, so Holly had to stay behind). Still, it would have been nice to see the character happy with the love of his life one more time before the show went off-air, bizarrely-named kids aside.
Meanwhile, we await the upcoming "The Office" spin-off that will star former Oscar actor Oscar Nuñez. Whether we'll finally get to see Michael's kids in that show remains unclear, though it seems unlikely as the spin-off is said to be almost entirely separate from its predecessor, despite the inclusion of Nuñez. Still, we remain hopeful for a true Holly and Michael cameo, complete with their Irish twins.