A Scrapped The Office Scene Revealed The Names Of Michael Scott's Children

You don't have to be a superfan to know that "The Office" sort of lost its way after star Steve Carrell departed in season 7. While the show featured one of the great TV ensemble casts, Carell's Michael Scott held everything together in a way that no other character or actor could, and as the series tried various different configurations in the wake of Carell's departure, the quality noticeably dipped. That's part of the reason many fans were overjoyed to see Michael return in the final episode of "The Office."

Carell was convinced to come back for the "Office" finale simply by virtue of its plot, which saw Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and Angela (Angela Kinsey) get married. Titled "Finale," the episode aired on May 16, 2013 and featured a cameo from Carell, in which he surprised Dwight prior to the ceremony. We get plenty of banter between Carell and his former employees, including an especially heartfelt "That's what she said."

But we just missed out on some extra updates about Michael. The character left Scranton for Colorado in season 7, and it seems a scene that was written for the finale would have provided some insight into how his life had changed since his departure. Specifically, we would have learned that he and Holly had children and that they had been bestowed some unusual names courtesy of their enduringly goofy father.

On the "Office Ladies" episode which covered "Finale Part 2," the hosts fielded some fan questions, one of which began with "I find it hard to believe that Michael would not bring Holly to the wedding. Was this a scheduling conflict with Amy Ryan, who could not attend?" In response, Angela Kinsey explained that it was indeed a scheduling conflict that prevented Ryan from appearing in the episode, and that the actress was originally supposed to return. What's more, she would have been holding her and Michael's oddly-named twins.