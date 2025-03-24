What Happened To Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum's Smallville Sequel Series?

Those holding out hope for the animated "Smallville" sequel series may want to temper expectations. The CW's Superman prequel series aired for 10 seasons from 2001 to 2011, giving us Tom Welling's journey as Clark Kent to the hero he was destined to become. We also got to know Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor along the way. Both actors were expected to return for a proposed sequel series, but unfortunately, it sounds like it's not going to happen any time soon.

On a recent episode of the "Talk Ville" podcast, series co-creator Alfred Gough offered an update on the status of the project. We first heard about the animated "Smallville" follow-up in 2021, but official updates have been few and far between. Gough poured some cold water on the situation, explaining that the upcoming big screen "Superman" reboot from director James Gunn is the priority for Warner Bros. right now. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I think the problem with most projects in development in any studio and/or any network is regime change. Warners has obviously gone through a lot, and I think the fact that they are in the process of rebooting Superman again, kind of unfortunately, I think, keeps our thing off the table for a bit. Everything comes around in one form or another, I just read the other day that they are rebooting Buffy for Hulu."

James Gunn's "Superman" is not just rebooting a single franchise; it's the lynchpin of the entire reboot of the DC Universe. There is a lot riding on this movie. It's actually of paramount importance to the future of Warner Bros. as a studio. That being the case, it's unlikely the studio would want a competing project focused on the Man of Steel in development right now. So, "Smallville" fans will have to exercise some patience.