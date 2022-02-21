Tom Welling Says Things Look Good For The Smallville Animated TV Series

One of the reasons why "Smallville" is such a big deal is that it helped pave the way for the current comic book genre in television (the existence of the Arrowverse would be quite dodgy otherwise). While "Smallville" will never be back in its live-action format, one can still rewatch their favorite moments while getting hyped for the potentially upcoming animated revival series. Original creators Al Gough and Miles Millar are intimately involved with the project, working closely with Welling, Rosenbaum, and others.

No official announcement for the "Smallville" animated series has been made by Warner Bros. (as of yet), but that may soon change, given Welling's statement at Fan Expo Vancouver (via Screen Rant). During the panel, which also included Durance, Welling dived into the details of the animated project, along with his overarching feelings about the same:

"We're working on an animated series that picks up right after our Smallville and, again, telling our own story and our vision is that we get Erica [Durance] ... It might be tough to get Allison [Mack] ... But even Sam Jones III and Lionel Luthor is going to be a big part of that. John Glover wants to do it, we've already been into this. We've already gotten animation, we just don't have the stories yet because Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar] are busy doing Tim Burton-like movies. As soon as they are done with that, we're going to do this. I want to be Clark's voice, I want Erica to be Lois' voice, that's going to be the fun of it. I think there's a story that Al and Miles are going to tell that's individual and new and call it a Multiverse thing. But let's see where it goes, and it'll be fun so yeah."

This sounds really promising, so stay tuned for more updates/coverage about the much-anticipated "Smallville" animated series.