5 Worst James Bond Gadgets, Ranked

Whatever you think about James Bond's gadgets, it's hard to imagine the spy without them. Ever since he debuted in the pages of Ian Fleming's "Casino Royale" back in 1953 — a book that received some truly weird changes upon its U.S. debut — England's greatest spy has been making use of gizmos provided by Q-branch. It wasn't until the films began with 1962's "Dr. No," however, that James Bond's gadgets began to take on their legendary cultural status. While "Dr. No" didn't feature much in the way of spy gadgets beyond Bond's standard Walther PPK, the follow-up "From Russia with Love" introduced Desmond Llewelyn's Q and his department of genius tinkerers who supply 007 with all manner of covert instrument.

In the years since, Bond gadgets have run the gamut from ingenious to downright ridiculous. Much like the franchise to which they belong, the gadgets have been both believable (GPS trackers and licence plate flippers), to absurd and fantastical (killer couches and flying tea tray guillotines). At least it can be said that either end of this spectrum includes entertaining and memorable examples of Bond gadgets, but what about the ones that just aren't any good? Somehow, Bond screenwriters have managed to take a trope as exciting as spy gadgets and produce some of the most boring, ineffective, and forgettable on-screen gizmos in cinematic history.

With that in mind, we thought we'd take stock of the Bond franchise's most ill-advised gadgets, if only to try to help Amazon, who now owns the James Bond IP, steer clear of similar missteps in the future.

