James Bond has been an international star since his cinematic debut. The British icon quickly became a global icon after Sean Connery starred in 1962's "Dr. No" and kick-started cinema's most enduring franchise. Once "Goldfinger" — which is frequently cited as the best James Bond movie — debuted in 1965 and established many of the Bond trademarks we all know and love today, the character's status was cemented, even if it did take China more than 40 years to let a Bond film through its notoriously strict censorship bureau.

It was fitting that China chose "Casino Royale" as the first Bond movie for release in its country, considering that was the very first appearance of the character himself. 007 did not debut in "Dr. No," but in the pages of Ian Fleming's first Bond novel, "Casino Royale," in 1953. When he wrote the book in 1952, Fleming was a 44-year-old former British Naval Intelligence officer who had become foreign editor at the Kemsley Newspaper Group, owners of the Sunday Express, for which he also wrote. As such, the man had extensive knowledge of not only what it was like to be part of British Intelligence, but also, having overseen a network of foreign correspondents for Kemsley, a solid understanding of international affairs.

With "Casino Royale," the author produced a story that was actually a lot less theatrical and humorous than the Bond movies themselves. Fleming's novel hewed closer to realism than the films ultimately would, but regardless, the books were a hit — at least in the UK, where "Casino Royale" sold out multiple times. In the U.S., however, it was a different story at first.