The James Bond Movie That Finally Got 007 Unbanned From China

China has a long and proud history of banning anything that's even a little bit fun or cool. "Back to the Future," for instance, was banned in China. Why? Because time travel as a concept was deemed subversive enough that it might encourage citizens to reappraise the country's own history — I'm not kidding. China is so censorship happy that they even temporarily banned something as innocuous as "The Big Bang Theory," this time on the grounds that, well... the government never really clarified. Look, I'm not all that opposed to the idea of banning "The Big Bang Theory" outright, but it's the principle that matters here. China's government exerts control over art; you know, the thing that allows people to express their individuality and capture the imaginations of others, thereby bringing us all a little closer together? Yeah, China likes to ban that.

Falling somewhere towards the middle of the absurdity spectrum of Chinese censorship is the James Bond property. It might seem unbelievable, but 007 films were prevented from wide releases in China for decades, ever since "Dr. No" kicked off cinema's most enduring franchise all the way back in 1962.

Now, while it may seem as ridiculous as banning any other movie, you might be able to understand why China was a bit ticked off by England's greatest spy. After all, he didn't exactly stand for the kind of dogged commitment to decorum and rule-following that the Chinese Communist Party espouses. Oh, and he hated communism. All of which meant that Bond was persona non grata in China until fairly recently — shockingly recently in fact, as it took more than 40 years for a Bond movie to be granted the privilege of being shown in Chinese theaters.