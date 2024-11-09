Why The Big Bang Theory Was Temporarily Banned In China

If you live in America and want to watch "The Big Bang Theory" right now, there are a half-dozen different ways you can legally do so. The show is on Max, TBS, and Spectrum, and you can rent it or purchase it digitally on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and elsewhere. It's also available via bundles and in reruns, and depending on how you feel about the nerd culture sitcom that ended in 2019, it might even be a bit too ubiquitous.

The show's geek appeal has spread all over the world, but around the time of its eighth season, it actually became unavailable in one major global market for reasons that were never fully explained. According to Time, "The Big Bang Theory" was banned in China in 2014 after being suddenly removed from the country's streaming services. It was one of numerous shows to find itself in this position at the time, along with the popular crime procedural "NCIS," political drama "The Good Wife," and even David E. Kelley's "The Practice" (which had ended years before it made headlines for its removal from Chinese streamers). "The Big Bang Theory" ultimately returned to Chinese streamers a year later (per Fortune), but its temporary removal kick-started a bigger conversation about censorship in the third-largest country in the world.