This New Comic Book Satire Flips Squid Game On Its Head [Exclusive Preview]

South Korean TV series "Squid Game" has become a smash hit. The game itself may be fictional, but "Squid Game" speaks to a true story: people driven to the edge by poverty and debt. True not only in hyper-capitalist South Korea but in countries around the world, so it's no surprise that "Squad Game" is an international hit. David Fincher has an American "Squid Game" remake in the works, but that feels redundant given how universal the original feels.

What about a story that flips the premise, though? What if it were the people who made this unbalanced world that had to pay for it? Horror filmmaker turned comic artist Patrick Horvath has the answer with his new comic one-shot, "Free For All," that promises "a brutal new vision of capitalism by combat."

"Free For All" was previously published as a digital exclusive, but publisher Oni Press is bringing it to print with remastered art. For all the new readers, the synopsis for the comic establishes the world, the stakes, and the characters:

"In the future, the World Finance League exists to benefit all, randomly choosing those from among the billionaires and trillionaires of the world and presenting them with a choice: either donate half of their assets to the common good or defend them in ritual combat. Reigning champion and real estate magnate Ted Brooks has 22 victories under his belt-defending the wealth he schemed and stabbed to get when he is forced to face his ex-wife, Luella Dominguez, in a fight to the death. Luella has been training, waiting for this moment. But will she have what it takes to defeat the man who would do anything — absolutely anything — to keep his fortune? It's every shareholder for themselves when death and bankruptcy collide in 'Free for All' #1."

Oni Press and Superfan Promotions have shared an exclusive look at "Free For All" #1 with /Film, with the issue's covers and select pages included below. The primary cover is drawn by Horvath himself, depicting slices of Ted and Luella's heads lined up as money drops out.

Variant covers include ones by artists Matt Kindt, Juni Ba, Noah Bailey, and one by Matt Lesniewski presented in both color and black-and-white.

