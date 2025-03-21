Why Barbie Ferreira Left Euphoria

The long-awaited "Euphoria" season 3 has a lot working against it. There's the untimely passing of beloved cast member Angus Cloud, the years of production delays, and the fact that so many of its remaining actors have become Hollywood superstars with very little scheduling room. You can argue that Sydney Sweeney is now too good for this short-lived HBO drama, although thankfully Sweeney herself is still down to finish the show out.

Arguably the biggest problem with season 3 is the lack of Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira), a character who was important in season 1 only to be bafflingly sidelined in season 2. Season 1 Kat went through a massive transformation, discovering a new look and attitude for herself and even managing to steal the heart of Ethan (Austin Abrams), the only male character on this show who isn't a bad influence. In season 2 the show often forgot Kat even existed, only checking in on her for one scene an episode to show her growingly increasingly dissatisfied with life. By the end of the season she's broken up with Ethan in a truly embarrassing manner, and has returned to her season 1 camgirl gig with no explanation offered.

Fans were disappointed with how little development Kat got, and were even more disappointed when they found out season 3 wouldn't be making up for it. In August 2022, Ferreira released a statement explaining that she wouldn't be returning: "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye," she wrote. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."