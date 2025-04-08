The 10 Worst K-Dramas On Netflix

It's a sad fact of entertainment that not all movies and television shows are created equal, with every great project balanced by at least one that's subpar at best. This axiom, of course, is also true of K-dramas, the blanket term used for scripted television from South Korea of any genre. As numerous celebrated K-dramas find widespread success with international audiences, more Korean movies and shows are available overseas through popular streaming platforms like Netflix. However, there are just some shows on Netflix that you should probably steer clear of, or at least strongly consider watching different Korean shows over instead.

Advertisement

With some projects suffering from formulaic writing or a clear lack of chemistry between lead actors in romance series, not every K-drama is going to be the next "Squid Game." This certainly isn't a dig on Netflix, with the platform curating a growing library of excellent K-dramas to check out. But with the bar of quality set so high by many Korean shows and so many fantastic series to choose from, these shouldn't be at the top of your list.

Here are the 10 worst K-dramas currently available to stream on Netflix.