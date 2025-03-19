Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Could Join The MCU In The Next Avengers Movie
Could Millie Bobby Brown be the next high-profile star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It's certainly possible. What's more, there's at least a chance the "Stranger Things" actor could appear in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" and/or "Avengers: Secret Wars," which will bring Marvel's Multiverse Saga to a close.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo were promoting the release of their new Netflix blockbuster "The Electric State," which stars Brown. The duo, who previously directed "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame," were asked about Brown possibly joining the MCU since the Russos are returning for "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars," which will begin filming later this year. Joe Russo left that door wide open:
"Millie is on the list for every project. You just can't ask for a bigger star right now. And [she is] somebody who is passionate about the work, passionate about promoting the movie, passionate about getting up every day and coming to set, making the crew feel good, she has adopted hundreds of dogs, she brings them to set with her; it is like everybody is having an emotional care day with the dogs. She is just lovely. Yeah, we will put her in anything."
"The exciting thing about Millie is that, even though she has done some wonderful work so far, she is young, and she has characters in her that audiences cannot even guess at yet," the Russos added.
The Russos were very complimentary of Brown after working with her on "The Electric State," which ranks as Netflix's most expensive movie ever. That's relevant in the sense that the Russos and Brown already know how to work with one another on the biggest stage — something that's important when you're talking about an "Avengers" movie.
Who could Millie Bobby Brown play in the MCU?
In fairness, the Russos aren't being overly committal here. There aren't any official reports suggesting that Brown is in talks for a role in the MCU, nor is it clear if that's something she would even want to do. But with "Stranger Things" season 5 set to bring the series to a close, Brown could, in theory, sign on for another long-term commitment. Marvel Studios would almost certainly be happy to have her.
So, who would Brown be a good fit for? We know that Marvel is quietly readying its "X-Men" reboot behind the scenes. It's not hard to picture Brown as Rogue, for example. The big thing is that if Marvel were to sign a big star like Brown, it would probably be for a major role of that caliber. We could spend endless amounts of time speculating. For what it's worth, Brown's "Stranger Things" co-star Sadie Sink was recently cast in "Spider-Man 4." A reunion on the horizon, perhaps?
What we know for sure is that "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" are shaping up to be truly massive events. Robert Downey Jr. is playing the villain Doctor Doom in both films, which is a major turn given that the actor previously portrayed Iron Man for more than a decade. Many, many other actors from the MCU's past are also expected to appear. One imagines some new actors who can help carry the MCU into the future will be part of the proceedings as well. Might Brown be on that list? Time will tell.
"Avengers: Doomsday" is set to reach theaters on May 1, 2026. "Avengers: Secret Wars" will follow on May 7, 2027.