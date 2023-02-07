Marvel's Kevin Feige Says He And His Team Plan Three MCU Phases At Once

Feige explained that he wanted to kick off Phase 5 with characters that were already beloved. The family at the center of "Quantumania" seem like they might not be able to handle such a challenging force as Kang, but Janet Van Dyne has always been able to handle her business. In bringing Janet back once more, Feige gave audiences a viewpoint into Phase 5 and a friendly face to help introduce Kang:

"I have to say, in terms of the 'Ant-Man' trilogy, there is a flashback in the first film to the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne, and we don't see her face. She's wearing a mask. And it was always our dream that someday we could make another movie and Michelle Pfeiffer could play that character. And then we got a little taste of it more, thankfully, in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' and now there's a large part of this movie where Peyton and the screenwriters just hand the movie over to Michelle, and it's amazing. I keep thinking back to those first scenes on the on the first 'Ant-Man' film where it was just a dream and a possibility of who of who could play this part. But all of these characters and these amazing actors, we felt would be a great audience surrogate to meet somebody as complex and scary and multiversal as Kang."

The casting of Janet is one micro-example of what happens when you plan not just in movies, but in phases. Setting up little hints at characters and then paying them off down the line when a veteran actor has been cast in that role and has settled into making that character their own is part of the long game Feige is playing here. Feige and the rest of the Marvel team have Kang's movie introduction and much more all planned out, including, it would seem, the entirety of the next two phases of the MCU's future. Now if I could just hire them to organize my calendar...

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" hits theaters on February 17, 2023.