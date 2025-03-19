Attention Nostalgic Millennials: New Power Rangers TV Series Coming To Disney+
Oh yeah, you better believe it's morphin' time again. Almost every Millennial of a certain age likely has fond memories of watching endless "Power Rangers" cartoons on TV during casual Saturday mornings, which is probably why Hollywood has tried its hardest to make this franchise happen again and again over the years. The last theatrical attempt in live-action came with 2017's "Power Rangers," which unfortunately didn't perform quite well enough at the box office to earn a widely-demanded sequel. Well, fans can now look forward to another go at this punchy golden goose — this time, in the form of a live-action Disney+ series.
The Wrap has the scoop on this exciting "Power Rangers" project, which is being spearheaded by the same creative team behind the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Disney+ series that debuted in 2023. According to the report, Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are both currently "in talks" to serve as writers, showrunners, and producers on this new show. This would obviously set them up as the main artistic voice behind the production, with the always-protective Hasbro company acting as producers for a new take on the material that, to quote directly from the article, will "reinvent the franchise" for both longtime fans and new ones.
What exact form that approach will take, of course, remains to be seen.
Will this new Power Rangers Disney show be the one to finally crack the code?
Is there a whole new generation of "Power Rangers" fans out there just waiting for their chance to shine, with countless eager Millennials right behind them? Disney is certainly banking on it in the most literal sense of that word. With the studio courting Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz for their new "Power Rangers" streaming series, it's safe to say that Disney will be throwing quite a bit of its financial might behind this production to tap this arguably underserved market. To be fair, "Power Rangers" has undergone several different adaptations and celebrations over the last quarter of a century, from 1995's "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" (spun off from the classic kids show, of course) to the 2017 "Power Rangers" film that failed to justify a sequel and even the 30th anniversary reunion special on Netflix. This, however, will likely mark the biggest swing yet in the history of the property.
No pressure, right? Fans would likely contend that Disney is already off to a good start by recruiting talent such as Steinberg and Shotz, both of whom have plentiful experience in television and specifically nostalgia-based projects like "Percy Jackson." And then there's the Hasbro element of the equation, which involves a company hellbent on becoming a major player in the entertainment scene. Hasbro has already committed itself to various projects across a wide range of genres, though none may be quite as important to it as getting "Power Rangers" right.
Will this project be the one to crack the code? There's no word on a release date or even a cast, but details are sure to trickle in presuming the prospective showrunners sign on the dotted line. Keep it tuned to /Film for more updates as they arrive.