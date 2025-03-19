Attention Nostalgic Millennials: New Power Rangers TV Series Coming To Disney+

Oh yeah, you better believe it's morphin' time again. Almost every Millennial of a certain age likely has fond memories of watching endless "Power Rangers" cartoons on TV during casual Saturday mornings, which is probably why Hollywood has tried its hardest to make this franchise happen again and again over the years. The last theatrical attempt in live-action came with 2017's "Power Rangers," which unfortunately didn't perform quite well enough at the box office to earn a widely-demanded sequel. Well, fans can now look forward to another go at this punchy golden goose — this time, in the form of a live-action Disney+ series.

The Wrap has the scoop on this exciting "Power Rangers" project, which is being spearheaded by the same creative team behind the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Disney+ series that debuted in 2023. According to the report, Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are both currently "in talks" to serve as writers, showrunners, and producers on this new show. This would obviously set them up as the main artistic voice behind the production, with the always-protective Hasbro company acting as producers for a new take on the material that, to quote directly from the article, will "reinvent the franchise" for both longtime fans and new ones.

What exact form that approach will take, of course, remains to be seen.