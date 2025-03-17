Why Power Rangers 2 Was Cancelled

Film history is built on cult classics as much as is it on blockbusters. These are movies that, while they didn't necessarily make a huge impact upon their initial release, gained appreciation in later years and left fans wondering why we didn't see more of what was originally presented. Somehow, a "Power Rangers" film falls into that category.

Directed by Dean Israelite, 2017's "Power Rangers" reinvented the story about a group of teenagers with attitude being recruited by the ancient warrior Zordon (Bryan Cranston) to fight bad guys in color-coded super suits. By jazzing up the origins of Jason (Dacre Montgomery), Billy (RJ Cyler), and the rest of the team, Israelite and his collaborators created a fun film that should have paved the way for sequels. That was the plan, anyway.

Before the film was even released, Lionsgate announced plans to make as many as seven "Power Rangers" movies, assuming the first entry was a success. So, how come a sequel never came to pass? The answer, quite simply, has everything to do with box office (or the lack thereof). That's not to say there wasn't a fan base eagerly waiting to see the Rangers back on the big screen. The numerous "Power Rangers" TV series, along with millions of dollars in merchandise sales, assured that folks were primed and ready for these heroes to return to theaters. The only problem was that Israelite's movie had to battle several other wildly popular IPs when it arrived.