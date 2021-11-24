New Power Rangers Cinematic Universe Officially Heading To Netflix

Entwistle has been attached to the new "Power Rangers" for about a year, with plans to work with Hasbro and eOne for a new movie reboot. Instead they have inked a deal with Netflix. This isn't Entwistle's first deal with Netflix, as his series "The End of the F***ing World" was also exclusive to the streaming platform.

In an interview with Deadline, eOne's President of Global Television, Michael Lombardo, revealed that there are big plans going on behind the scenes to bring the "Power Rangers" to the 2020s:

"Since we set up 'Power Rangers' with Jonathan, we pitched really a whole-world approach. It's not just one show; it is shows followed by films, some kids' programming. We have found a great writing partner for him; they are off. Knock on wood, Netflix is excited, we're excited, we hope to have some news soon."

While the 2017 "Power Rangers" movie reboot was woefully underappreciated, it seems that there's still a desire to bring the Mighty Morphin heroes to a new generation. It's unlikely that the new series and movies will have anything to do with that reboot, and this will probably be a brand new iteration of the beloved costumed heroes.