The Marvel Character Giancarlo Esposito Almost Played Before Captain America 4's Sidewinder
Fewer actors are as compelling and magnetic as Giancarlo Esposito. With a career on screen that dates back to the late 1970s, Esposito consistently contributed to film and television with memorable performances that included several collaborations with Academy Award-winning writer/director Spike Lee. Who can forget Buggin' Out, his character in "Do the Right Thing," whose frustrations included but were not limited to the lack of photos of Black people on the wall of Sal's Pizzeria or getting his brand new White Cement Air Jordan 4's scuffed? But without a doubt, it was his Emmy-nominated role as the drug kingpin Gustavo "Gus" Fring in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" that turned him into perhaps Hollywood's top choice to portray a cold and calculated antagonist and led to his casting in tentpole franchises such as "Star Wars" (he plays a baddie in "The Mandalorian") and most recently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (playing a villain in "Captain America: Brave New World").
For as disappointing as the finished version of "Captain America: Brave New World" turned out to be, Esposito still gave a solid enough performance as Seth Voelker/Sidewinder. Sidewinder, being the leader of the Serpent Society, is yet another one of the archetypical Gus Fring-esque roles that Esposito can play in his sleep. However, it's a credit to his commitment that he does not phone in his performance in an otherwise disposable character that fails to measure up to his remarkable talent. And interestingly enough, it turns out Esposito almost played a different Marvel character to face off against Anthony Mackie's Captain America.
Giancarlo Esposito was originally going to play King Cobra
As one of the most requested actors to join the MCU, Giancarlo Esposito was tapped to play Klaus Vorhees/King Cobra. However, the reported creative overhaul regarding "Captain America: Brave New World" led to many changes that included a different character for Esposito to play and a year-long delay from its planned March 2024 release. Esposito recalled his initial casting in an interview with Empire:
"I was on the phone with [former Marvel Studios producer] Nate Moore, who prepped me to be, possibly, a character called King Cobra, which I loved, because if I'm walking around the neighborhood, African-Americans go, 'What's up, King?' I love it."
Giancarlo Esposito also confirmed that in conversations with Nate Moore, attributes related to King Cobra could still be applied to Sidewinder, given that a more grounded take on the Serpent Society would be an integral part of the world-building of "Captain America: Brave New World." Given the "whirlwind" of an experience he describes the film's production to be, Esposito also expressed hope that he will remain part of the MCU "a little longer."
Another missed opportunity for both the MCU and Giancarlo Esposito
Klaus Vorhees is the most well-known iteration of King Cobra in Marvel Comics. Created by Stan Lee and Don Heck in 1963, the character first appeared in "Journey Into Mystery" #98. Vorhees was a laboratory assistant helping find a cure for venomous snake bites, and he gained his superpowers through a combination of a radioactive snake bite and an experimental antidote. King Cobra would become a supervillain who usually faced off against Thor, Daredevil, Spider-Man, and Captain America.
Given that the MCU has established the "Captain America" series of films as more grounded, ostensibly political action thrillers in contrast to the more fantastical tones seen in "Thor," "Guardians of the Galaxy," or "Doctor Strange," it's understandable that giving Esposito the role of Sidewinder would lend well to the tone of the previous three Chris Evans-led films. However, given that the marketing of "Captain America: Brave New World" was mostly based on Harrison Ford as Red Hulk, and the film itself was arguably more of a sequel to "The Incredible Hulk" than a proper "Captain America" film, having Esposito portray King Cobra still would have made sense.
Ultimately, the decision to cast Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder instead of King Cobra was not the primary issue in this scenario. A lackluster script that reeks of assembly line filmmaking and indecisiveness along with confusing motivations for its villains underserved "Captain America: Brave New World," and giving Esposito an underwritten role is yet another example of a major franchise like the MCU wasting one of the most acclaimed character actors in the industry. While sure, the potential of seeing King Cobra popping up in new "Thor" movies or even facing off against Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in the next season of "Daredevil: Born Again" would have been a blast, poor writing will always set such potential compelling character development back significantly. Here's hoping that if we are to see Esposito as Sidewinder again, it will be in something with a more compelling narrative.
"Captain America: Brave New World" is now playing in theaters.