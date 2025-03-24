The Marvel Character Giancarlo Esposito Almost Played Before Captain America 4's Sidewinder

Klaus Vorhees is the most well-known iteration of King Cobra in Marvel Comics. Created by Stan Lee and Don Heck in 1963, the character first appeared in "Journey Into Mystery" #98. Vorhees was a laboratory assistant helping find a cure for venomous snake bites, and he gained his superpowers through a combination of a radioactive snake bite and an experimental antidote. King Cobra would become a supervillain who usually faced off against Thor, Daredevil, Spider-Man, and Captain America.

Given that the MCU has established the "Captain America" series of films as more grounded, ostensibly political action thrillers in contrast to the more fantastical tones seen in "Thor," "Guardians of the Galaxy," or "Doctor Strange," it's understandable that giving Esposito the role of Sidewinder would lend well to the tone of the previous three Chris Evans-led films. However, given that the marketing of "Captain America: Brave New World" was mostly based on Harrison Ford as Red Hulk, and the film itself was arguably more of a sequel to "The Incredible Hulk" than a proper "Captain America" film, having Esposito portray King Cobra still would have made sense.

Ultimately, the decision to cast Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder instead of King Cobra was not the primary issue in this scenario. A lackluster script that reeks of assembly line filmmaking and indecisiveness along with confusing motivations for its villains underserved "Captain America: Brave New World," and giving Esposito an underwritten role is yet another example of a major franchise like the MCU wasting one of the most acclaimed character actors in the industry. While sure, the potential of seeing King Cobra popping up in new "Thor" movies or even facing off against Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in the next season of "Daredevil: Born Again" would have been a blast, poor writing will always set such potential compelling character development back significantly. Here's hoping that if we are to see Esposito as Sidewinder again, it will be in something with a more compelling narrative.

"Captain America: Brave New World" is now playing in theaters.