Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 Has A Callback To Marvel's Worst Disney+ Series

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of "Daredevil: Born Again."

If there was still any remaining doubt over whether "Daredevil: Born Again" takes place within the familiar confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, well, there shouldn't be. There's the main title, after all, which alludes to both a popular comic book series run and the fact that the Netflix series has been "reborn" into the rest of the MCU. Of course, the first two episodes also included multiple references to the overall franchise that established a shared continuity with Marvel characters such as Joe Bernthal's Punisher (duh), Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Now, however, the series has gone even further by directly addressing one of the more forgotten aspects of the wider universe — and it involves, by far, the worst Disney+ series we've had the misfortune of watching.

Let's get a show of hands: Who out there predicted that "Daredevil: Born Again" would include a shoutout to the alien race known as the Skrulls and, in the process, remind us all of the lowest-rated MCU project ever with "Secret Invasion"? Yeah, that would be precisely none of you. In an episode otherwise largely preoccupied by the villainous doings of the newly-elected Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) attempts to find justice for the murdered Hector Ayala (the late Kamar de los Reyes), one subplot features Matt learning a tough lesson about the US prison industrial complex.

While dealing with a pro bono case, Matt finds himself dealing with a small-time repeat offender who's been caught red-handed stealing from a convenience store. At the utter end of his rope, he tosses out a Hail Mary that essentially amounts to a "My dog ate my homework" excuse: "Could it have been a Skrull?" While the line (and Matt's deadpan reply of "Nope!") is hilarious, it's worth noting this rare instance of Marvel actually acknowledging another Disney+ series that crashed and burned upon release.