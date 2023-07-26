The Secret Invasion Finale Has Some Bizarre Implications For New Asgard

"Secret Invasion" is finished, and with it, another disappointing Marvel show that promised big stakes but delivered none. For a show about an alien invasion of Earth, where major world leaders are replaced with aliens, there was a severe lack of urgency to the show, and by the time of the finale it feels as if nothing really happened — the status quo changed but also kind of reset.

Indeed, in the final episode, we are rid of the Skrulls, Nick Fury returns to space, and we are left with virtually no real proof that the show ever happened. Worse yet, what little actual consequences there are for the events of the season either leaves a major plot hole or simply ignores a big part of the MCU. Whichever the answer, it shows Marvel is no longer the cinematic universe it once posed itself as.

You see, the season ends with President Ritson giving a TV address where he announces emergency authorization to designate "all off-world born species as enemy combatants." In essence, he kicks the Skrulls out of the planet, ending that whole storyline swiftly, while also causing a montage of hit squads hunting down Skrulls, whether innocent or guilty, as well as vigilantes killing innocent humans by mistake too. The problem is that he didn't specifically target Skrulls, but all alien-born people on Earth, which leaves us with a big Norway-sized question mark. Yes, I'm once again imploring anyone at Marvel to show they have not forgotten about New Asgard.