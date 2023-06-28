Secret Invasion Drops A Bombshell That Reshapes The MCU

In episode 2, Nick Fury learns a lesson similar to the one Leto Atreides does in "Dune: Part One" — that there are way more Skrulls on the planet than he initially thought. Turns out, there are about a million of them, transforming "Secret Invasion" from a contained story about a group of other-worldly refugees to something closer to "Men in Black" (without the sick intro from the cartoon series spinoff).

This means that not only did Fury's Skrull buddy Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) — whom audiences first met back in "Captain Marvel" — lie to him, but there are huge implications for the MCU going forward. As we see later in the episode, many of the world's leaders (the same ones who hold Fury accountable for potentially triggering a global war by failing to prevent the shocking Skrull attack on Russia in episode 1) are actually Skrulls in disguise working for Kingsley Ben-Adir's Skrull terrorist Gravik. This group includes a prime minister, a cable news personality, and the Commander of NATO — you know, people who wield quite a lot of power.

This is huge, and it brings the show closer to the original "Secret Invasion" comic arc by making the characters and the audience paranoid that anyone could secretly be a Skrull ... because, as it turns out, they easily could be. The remaining Avengers? Any one of them could be a Skrull. The government folks that occasionally aid Earth's Mightiest Heroes? We already know Gravik's followers have been masquerading as at least one of them.

However, as thrilling and fascinating as the situation is, this whole "anyone could be a Skrull" situation risks becoming a huge yet familiar problem for the MCU down the line.