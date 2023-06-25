Marvel's Secret Invasion Had The Good Taste To Cast Kingsley Ben-Adir

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit some box-office and off-screen road bumps over the last year, but the brand keeps on expanding as the company builds to its next mega-blockbuster in 2024's "Captain America: Brave New World." Whereas Phase 4 was plagued by too much narrative wheel-spinning, Phase 5, which kicked off with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania" has hit the ground running with stories of consequence, and, most importantly, villains who register as more than placeholders. While we wait to see how the assault allegations against Jonathan Majors impact the future of Kang in the MCU saga going forward, we can, at least, revel in the introduction of Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik in "Secret Invasion."

The London-born, Guildhall School of Music and Drama graduate makes a deep, despicable impression in the first episode of the series as Gravik, a Skrull terrorist leader hellbent on claiming the Earth for his people, when he initiates an attack that leaves thousands dead. Then he goes and makes it personal by murdering Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in front of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

Though we've yet to get anywhere approaching a full measure of Gravik, Ben-Adir imbues his baddie with an air of mystery and inscrutable menace. We may not like this guy, but, as with all great baddies, we can't wait to spend more time with him. The same holds true for Ben-Adir, except we really, really like him, and have been waiting for this tremendously talented performer to become a bona-fide star.