The Madrigal Family Tree In Disney's Encanto, Explained

When people decide that they want to start a family, it is often said that it takes a village to make it happen. Luckily, for the Madrigal family from Walt Disney Pictures' global phenomenon "Encanto," there is a small village living in their casita (or "little house" in Spanish) to help each other with anything that may arise. But for those of us who don't live in the Madrigals' idyllic Colombian town, it may be difficult to keep track of each magical member of the family.

In the opening number of the acclaimed animated feature titled "The Family Madrigal," musical juggernaut Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton" and "Moana" fame did his best to outline the different branches that make up the family tree. The song, inspired by "Belle" from the 1991 classic "Beauty and the Beast," follows Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) as she introduces the audience to each member of the household while outlining their unique gifts with this catchy tune. However, in an effort to get to know these beloved characters better, we have compiled this handy guide to help "Encanto" fans navigate the relationships between them. So without further ado, let's meet la familia!

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Encanto." Please, proceed with caution.