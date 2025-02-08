What Is Mirabel's Gift In Encanto? Disney Fans Think They've Figured It Out

Some movies focus on grand storylines. Others center on building epic worlds or sculpting interesting characters. "Encanto" is a movie that breaks that mold by zeroing in less on individuals and places and more on miracles and magical powers. The plot follows the central family of the Madrigals as they lead an isolated town in Columbia from their enchanted abode, the Casa Madrigal, or "Casita" for short.

The multi-generational occupants of this home are gifted with fantastical powers. Some are super-strong. Others can summon botanical growth at will. Madrigals can also shape-shift, hear pins drop, speak with animals, heal through food, manipulate the weather, and see the future. They're a family with superpowers — that is, with two exceptions.

The first of these is their family matriarch, Abuela, who doesn't openly wield powers (although she controls the house, and her past trauma created the miracle in the first place). The second is Abuela's granddaughter, Mirabel, who is explicitly denied a clear magical gift in her youth and appears to operate sans superpowers throughout the story.

Of course, the point of the movie is ultimately that Mirabel doesn't need a gift. She is the gift — and that's enough. Remember that ending song? It's "you, all of you, all of you." That's the core message. You don't need powers to be special or accepted. Just be yourself.

It's a nice message for a kids movie, but people will always speculate, and some have theorized on the subject of the "Encanto" protagonist's lack of powers so gosh darn well that it's hard to ignore. Case in point: one Reddit thread has laid out a spectacularly convincing argument that Mirabel does, in fact, have a gift in the movie.