Encanto Featurette: How Disney Worked Its Magic On The Madrigal Family

Walt Disney Studios is famous for family movies: movies about families, for families, made by that good 'ol Disney family themselves. "Encanto" is certainly no exception and, in fact, takes the family themes to their emotional extreme.

Throughout the featurette, the creatives behind the film emphasize the importance of family and hint that everyone might see a bit of themselves in the Madrigals. I dunno about you, but a movie about family dynamics sounds sure to bring on some tears, no matter how joyous the lively music. However, the other thing this behind the scenes look highlights is the joy woven into Encanto. Miranda described the creative process by saying:

"It was an amazing experience immersing myself in the music of Colombia, and it was such a joy writing songs for these incredible characters. This movie is about family, and your role within your family. I hope that people go see it with their families. I think people will see themselves in the different family members. It's just a joyous experience."

The featurette also highlights the many voices behind the Madrigals. It might be surprising to learn that the voice of Mirabel is none other than Stephanie Beatriz, the actress best known as Rosa Diaz on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." While her most famous role is that of an absolute badass who's scary, secretive and tough, Mirabel is quite different. The black sheep of the family, she's quirky, bubbly, and wears her heart of her sleeve. Despite being the only child without a magical gift, Mirabel is no less extraordinary than the other Madrigals. When they discover that the family magic is in danger, she quickly becomes the family's only hope.

"Encanto" also features the voices of John Leguizamo as Bruno Madrigal; María Cecilia Botero as Abuela Alma Madrigal; Diane Guerrero as Isabela Madrigal; Jessica Darrow as Luisa Madrigal; Angie Cepeda as Julieta Madrigal; Wilmer Valderrama as Agustín Madrigal; Carolina Gaitán as Pepa Madrigal; Adassa as Dolores Madrigal; Rhenzy Feliz as Camilo Madrigal; Ravi-Cabot Conyers as Antonio Madrigal; Maluma as Mariano; and Alan Tudyk as Pico.

"Encanto" will release in theaters on November 24, 2021. You can read the official synopsis below.

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.