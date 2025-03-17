Reacher Season 3's Most Inside Baseball Reference Caused Real-Life Confusion

If there are two things Jack Reacher is going to do, it's crush bad guys with his bare hands and drop extremely obscure references to middle infielders who once played for the New York Yankees ... and he's all out of bad guys to crush. (Okay, that last part's not strictly accurate, but just work with me here.) "Reacher" season 3 has been busy living up to the hype as the best installment of the Prime Video series since the first, throwing Alan Ritchson's brawny title character and his newfound ally/love interest Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy, who you might recognize from a handful of other projects) on a collision course with some of the biggest bads in author Lee Childs' entire franchise. But as much as these episodes have been taking their cues from the best of the books, one particularly funny moment from the season 3 premiere has to do with Reacher's trademark personality quirk from the source material: an encyclopedic knowledge of random Major League Baseball players.

Reacher using the name of Rob Refsnyder as an alias to check into a rundown hotel, while a chuckle-worthy moment in and of itself (at least for those of us who happen to be in on the joke), is far from the end of the story. The former Yankees infielder and current Boston Red Sox outfielder just so happens to be the perfect bridge between two very heated sports rivals. Of course, that also suits the needs of this story, which puts the Yankees-loving Reacher directly into the path of the Boston native DEA agent Duffy.

Here's where it gets hilarious, though: Longtime MLB reporter Chad Jennings of The Athletic (who has previously covered both the Yankees and Red Sox during his time on the beat) caught this reference on TV weeks back and decided to ask Refsnyder himself for his thoughts on this unexpected moment in the spotlight of one of the most popular streaming shows these days. His priceless reaction can best be summed up as, well, confusion.