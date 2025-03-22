The White Lotus Star Walton Goggins Had A Scene-Stealing Guest Spot In This Sitcom

Part of what makes HBO's "The White Lotus" such an appealing anthology series (although the "anthology" label is debatable at this point) is the fact that with each season, viewers get a chance to experience the externally luxurious yet emotionally laborious vacations of a different group of characters portrayed by an inspired collection of actors. In particular, character actors tend to steal the show with their dynamic roles, often showcasing a range of emotions that can leave someone laughing themselves silly in one scene or feeling intense intimidation by them in the next. With season 3 more than halfway completed, one of the absolute standouts enduring their stay at the White Lotus wellness resort in Thailand is the mysterious Rick Hatchett, played by Walton Goggins.

Goggins' performance thus far in "The White Lotus" season 3 is yet another showcase of his broad range as a character actor. Upon his introduction in the first episode, Rick immediately intrigues viewers with his uncertain, cold energy. Given his rough, abrasive exterior in contrast to his younger, wanderlusty girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), he's immediately captivating and perhaps the most narratively interesting character in the season thus far, especially given how his reasons for visiting Thailand become apparent halfway through.

As one of Hollywood's most eclectic character actors, Walton Goggins is perhaps one of the best examples of a "that guy" type of performer that most would probably recognize in numerous projects but may not come to mind as a household name (although, arguably, he should). With two Emmy nominations for his performances in FX's "Justified" and Prime Video's "Fallout," as well as notable appearances in films that range from franchise fare like Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and a standout performance in Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight," Goggins' impressive career is one worth celebrating. He even has an Academy Award on his mantle.

With such a colorful resume that runs the gamut of genres, one of Goggins' most memorable performances is in a guest spot on one of the best sitcoms of the 21st century: "Community."